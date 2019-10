Angèle balance "Perdus", extrait de la future réédition de "Brol"

Angèle - Perdus | A COLORS SHOW - 14/10/2019 Since serenading us a year ago with a sensational performance of ‘Ta Reine’ , Brussels based artist Angèle returns with another magical show, this time with the delectable atmospherics of previously unreleased ‘Perdus’. Follow ▶ Stream: https://lnk.to/AngelePerdusYD ▶ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angeleouenpoudre/ ▶ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angele_vl/ — Follow COLORS: ▶ On Socials: https://lnk.to/socials ▶ On Spotify: https://colors.lnk.to/Spotify ▶ On Apple Music: https://colors.lnk.to/applemusic ▶ On the Web: https://colorsxstudios.com COLORSXSTUDIOS is a unique aesthetic music platform showcasing exceptional talent from around the globe. COLORS focuses on the most distinctive new artists and original sounds in an increasingly fragmented and saturated scene. All COLORS shows seek to provide clear, minimalistic stage that shines a spotlight on the artists, giving them the opportunity to present their music without distraction. — #colors