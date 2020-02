À écouter absolument : la voix angélique de Sarina en a cappella

SARINA - OASIS - 07/02/2020 Rejoins Sarina sur les différents réseaux: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sarinamusicofficial/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sarinamusicofficial/ OASIS: Parole, musique et voix: Sarina Arrangements et piano: Philippe Decock Guitare: Patrick Deltenre Studio: Music Lab (Pietro Lacirignola) Clip : Réalisation et montage - Romain Vennekens Direction Photo - Victoria Barracato Cadre - Virgil Leclercq Assistant caméra - Félix Lepinne Chef Electro - Pierre de Wurstemberger Electro - Florian Ruggeri Maquillage - Sarah Roman Costume - Maureen Merchiers Décor - Nikko Noirhomme Contact presse: katia.mahieu@gmail.com ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paroles: OASIS The way is much too straight on this sunny road, The people are sweet, but I'm always walking alone, I never see the end of this desert plain, The staff is rough in my hand when I wonder. My friends are gone by the flying trail, Their laughters scattering like leaves in the blowing gale, And it's boring boring, So that's why I'm leaving, And I'm gone. Some of you will find it silly, Some of you will not believe it, But sometimes, in the winterlands, When angels make a wish, The sun is setting east and only children see it. Long ago, It would not have mattered, On the snow, A little, little flower, And I'm gone. The ind is much too light on this snowy hill, I'm dreaming of storms but I'm so afraid and stay still, I never see the end of this lounging road, The staff is rough in my hand when I wonder. My friends are gone and I want them back, But the wind has stolen the way to follow their track, And it's boring boring, So that's why I'm leaving, And I'm gone. Some of you will find it silly, Some of you will not believe it, But sometimes, in the winterlands, When angels make a wish, The sun is setting east and only children see it. Long ago, It would not have mattered, On the snow, A little, little flower, And I'm gone. Shall we forget the time? Shall we forget the rain? And if we were the same, What if we were insane? When you'll take the road, It will lead you so far away. Some of you will find it silly, Some of you will not believe it, But sometimes, in the winterlands, When angels make a wish, The sun is setting east and only children see it. Long ago, It would not have mattered, On the snow, A little, little flower, And I'm gone.