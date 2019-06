Broken Back X Henri PFR - Wake Up - 21/06/2019 Save and listen to "Wake Up" here : https://sme.mtl.fm/Wakeup#!/connect Sauvegardez et écoutez "Wake Up" ici : https://sme.mtl.fm/Wakeup#!/connect Written by : Broken Back, Henri Pfr Composed by : Broken Back, Henri Pfr Performed by : Broken Back, Henri Pfr Darbuka by : Sam Astromatic Mixed by : Tim Q Mastered by : Jason Jung Follow Henri PFR Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/HenriPfr Instagram : https://instagram.com/henripfr Twitter : https://twitter.com/henripfr Spotify : http://tinyurl.com/HPspotify Snapchat : henripfr Follow Broken Back Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/BrokenBackMusic/ Instagram : https://instagram.com/brokenbackmusic Twitter : https://twitter.com/BrokenBackMusic Spotify :https://open.spotify.com/artist/4nx8ehrFiCOmWgebUKshDV?si=dBfB12oOTTCAL3KaJ3a52A // LYRICS // WAKE UP I know we’re lost in this race It’s where we hide from the truth her voice was clear and my hands cold as she broke the news And now I’m stuck in place I don’t know what to accuse My eyes they shrunk In my head I hate these freaking news Wake up, Wake up, Wake up now Don’t miss your life Way up, way up, way up high They’ll show you how Get up, Get up, Get up now The time goes by Keep it, keep it, keep it in mind For the rest of your life, life, life, For the rest of your life, life, life, For the rest of your Life I know we’re lost in this race It’s where we hide from the truth her voice was clear and my hands cold as she broke the news And now I’m stuck in place I don’t know what to accuse My eyes they shrunk in my head I hate these freaking news (x2) Wake up, Wake up, Wake up now Don’t miss your life Way up, way up, way up high They’ll show you how Get up, Get up, Get up now The time goes by Keep it, keep it, keep it in mind For the rest of your life, life, life, For the rest of your life, life, life, For the rest of your Life