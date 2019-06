Le groupe Rive, petite merveille Dream Pop made in … Bruxelles !

Liam Gallagher - Shockwave (Official Audio) - 18/06/2019 Liam Gallagher - Shockwave is out now: https://liamgallagher.com/shockwave/ Pre-order Liam Gallagher - Why Me? Why Not. now: https://liamgallagher.com/whymewhynot/ Subscribe to Liam Gallagher’s Youtube channel: https://l-gx.com/yt_subscribe Watch Liam Gallagher’s videos: https://l-gx.com/asyouwere_ytplaylist Follow Liam Gallagher on Twitter: https://l-gx.com/twitter Facebook: https://l-gx.com/facebook Instagram: https://l-gx.com/instagram Spotify: https://wbr.ec/lgx_spotify Lyrics: You sold me right up the river You had to hold me back You could’ve looked for the sunshine yeah But you had to paint the whole thing black Now I’m back in the city The lights are upon me They try to keep me locked away But Hallelujah I feel free All your darkness has come back to you in time Brace yourself world it’s about to blow your mind It’s coming round like a shockwave It’s coming round like a shockwave You played the game One too many times You’re gonna burn until you behave Maybe the shame will open your eyes It’s coming round like a shockwave You made your bed all pretty You reap what you sow Backed stabbed all your friends And yes It’s all about who you know So don’t you dare look my way To try to make you cry I don’t have to do a thing to you Cos it’s coming from the starry sky All your darkness has come back to you in time Brace yourself World it’s about to blow your mind It’s coming round like a shockwave It’s coming round like shockwave You played the game One too many times You’re gonna burn until you behave Maybe the shame will open your eyes It’s coming round like a shockwave You’re a snake You’re a weasel You’re a pebble in the sea And the pain You feel Is washing over me It’s coming round like a shockwave It’s coming round like a shockwave You’ve played the game One too many times You’re gonna burn until you behave Maybe the shame will open your eyes Maybe the shame will open your eyes Maybe the shame will open your eyes It’s coming round like a shockwave #LiamGallagher #Shockwave