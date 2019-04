Le bruxellois Leo Nocta , coup de Coeur de Julie Compagnon !

Leo Nocta - When We All Fall (Official Music Video) - 23/04/2019 Leo Nocta - When We All Fall Written by Leo Nocta Produced & Released by Leo Nocta Records www.leonocta.com Drums : Sam Vetcho Bass : Laurent Louis Mixing Engineer : Lionel Capouillez Mastered by Equus Music video directed by InVisual © All rights reserved - What would you do to dissuade your heart From letting the whole world inside your walls Why would you care to defend your love When we all fall When we all fall Would you turn on the lights when you're on your own Would you dare to look right in what's left of your reckless soul What would you do to deserve some love When we all fall When we all fall Fall Fall Breathe in slow through dust and smoke For the stars will all align It's time you pick up where you broke Don't you know we all Fall Don't you know we all Fall When we all When we all When we all fall down Fall