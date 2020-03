Mosimann : "J'avais besoin de tuer l'ancien moi dans mon nouveau clip pour renaître musicalement"

Mosimann - Lonely (Official Video - mature) - 23/03/2020 Warning! The video is a fiction which shows scenes containing violent images, or which can be shocking or disturbing for the audience. Suitable only for persons of 18 years and over. --- Mosimann - Lonely [EP 'Outside The Box (part I)' coming in June] Official Music Video Stream & Download: https://backl.ink/125232593 Director: David Tomaszewski Director of photography : Tristan Chenais ℗ & © 2019 QMP Production Mosimann, French producer, DJ and singer, ranked 6 times in the 100 best DJs in the world top, is working on a brand-new album. An electronic project coming in 2020, in the tradition of M83, Emmit Fenn, French79 or Woodkid, Mosimann called several international artists to collaborate. Far from his usual House tracks for his DJ sets in clubs and festivals, the producer appears here as a trained musician with more organic productions, ubiquitous groove, funk, jazz, vintage pop and house: Mosimann is gathering all these influences around his large artistic spectrum. Worthy heir to French-Touch, this new album 'Outside The Box' cut in 2 EPs will present on stage a new live set combined with the artistic evolution of Mosimann. --- Follow MOSIMANN: Official website: http://www.mosimannofficial.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mosimannofficial Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mosimannofficial Twitter: https://twitter.com/mosimannoff --- Credits video: Producer: Maud Brooke Production assistant: Jamil Hammadi Make up & SFX: Olivier Afonso Stunt: Jérémy Bouchet Electrician chief: Jérôme Thellier Operator assistant: Sepehr Azadiborujeni Video operator assistant: Loïc'h Lambert Outfit: Agogogang