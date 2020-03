Sa rupture la mène droit au titre de Miss Grande Bretagne : le conte de fée.

Jen Lost 8 Stone After Her Fiance Left Her and Became Miss GB | Good Morning Britain - 02/03/2020 Subscribe now for more! http://bit.ly/1NbomQa A woman who lost 8st by swapping takeaways for healthy eating has been crowned the new Miss Great Britain. Jen Atkin, 26, from Lincolnshire, won the longest-running pageant in the UK at a glittering national final in Leicester. After slimming from 17st to 9st, Jen was named Miss Scunthorpe before going on to compete for the title of Miss England in 2018, where she finished as first runner-up. She then briefly retired from competing in pageants after getting married but decided to give it one more shot after having her name put forward to represent Great Britain. Jen has now been named the 75th Miss Great Britain following a whirlwind couple of years. Broadcast on 27/02/2020 Like, follow and subscribe to Good Morning Britain! The Good Morning Britain YouTube channel delivers you the news that you’re waking up to in the morning. From exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in politics and showbiz to heartwarming human interest stories and unmissable watch again moments. Join Susanna Reid, Piers Morgan, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Sean Fletcher every weekday on ITV from 6am. Website: http://bit.ly/1GsZuha YouTube: http://bit.ly/1Ecy0g1 Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1HEDRMb Twitter: http://bit.ly/1xdLqU3 http://www.itv.com #GMB #PiersMorgan #SusannaReid