Il y a bien une sortie musicale cette semaine, avec l'album "After Hours" de The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - 20/03/2020 Official music video for The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"

Director: Anton Tammi Production Company: Somesuch Executive Producer: Saskia Whinney Producer: Sarah Park Director of Photography: Oliver Millar 2nd Unit DP: Devin "Daddy" Karringten Steadicam Op: Niels Lindelien Gaffer: Nizar Najm Key Grip: Marlow Nunez Production Designer: Adam William Wilson 1st AD: Kenneth Taylor Editor: Janne Vartia & Tim Montana Post Production Supervisor: Alec Ernest VFX: Mathematic Colorist: Nicke Jacobsson Sound Designer: Akseli Soini 3D: Oscar Böckerman Title Design: Aleksi Tammi 

►"Blinding Lights" Lyrics: Yeah I been tryna call I been on my own for long enough Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe I'm going through withdrawals You don't even have to do too much You can turn me on with just a touch, baby I look around and Sin City's cold and empty (oh) No one's around to judge me (oh) I can't see clearly when you're gone I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust Hey, hey, hey I'm running out of time 'Cause I can see the sun light up the sky So I hit the road in overdrive, baby Oh, the city's cold and empty (oh) No one's around to judge me (oh) I can't see clearly when you're gone I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch I said, ooh, I'm drowning in the night Oh, when I'm like this, you're the one I trust I'm just walking by to let you know (by to let you know) I can never say it on the phone (say it on the phone) Will never let you go this time (ooh) I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch Hey, hey, hey Hey, hey, hey I said, ooh, I'm blinded by the lights No, I can't sleep until I feel your touch

Music video by The Weeknd performing Blinding Lights. © 2020 The Weeknd XO, Inc., manufactured and marketed by Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.