Retrouvez les moments forts des Golden Globes 2020

Ricky Gervais' funniest jokes at Golden Globes - 06/01/2020 RICKY Gervais left Tom Hanks and other top stars in shock with his brutal opening monologue at the Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday night. As many had been expecting, the British funnyman didn't pull any punches with his jokes about the likes of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced actress Felicity Huffman and a shocking quip about ISIS. Read more here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/10677668/golden-globes-2020-ricky-gervais-isis-jeffrey-epstein-opening-monologue/ PHOEBE Waller-Bridge bagged her first two Golden Globe awards during Sunday night's ceremony as British stars owned the night at the lavish American ceremony. Rocketman star Taron Egerton, The Crown's Olivia Colman, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Chernobyl star Jared Harris, Elton John and his writing partner Bernie Taupin all walked away with coveted gongs on the night. Read more here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/10677813/golden-globes-2020-phoebe-waller-bridge-fleabag/ BRAD Pitt weighed in to one of the most controversial movie moments of all time on Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old actor - who opened his stage turn with a joke about being an ageing actor on the way out, was on fine form as he then ribbed his Once Upon A Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Read more here: https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/10678089/golden-globes-2020-brad-pitt-titanic-joke-leonardo-dicaprio/