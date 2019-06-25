Aller-retour Hainaut

Evénement à la ferme des castors d'Aiseau-Presles

Tocastorland ces 28 & 29 juin.

Des DJ's à l’affiche :

Vendredi 28 juin Electro Dance & Dance Floor

Major Scale 20h - 21h

Union 21h - 22h

Max Olomé 22h - 23h

Hovine 23h - 00h

Cowens Brothers 00h - 01h

Mademoiselle Luna 01h - 02h

 

Samedi 29 juin Années 80-90

Air-ON 20h - 21h

Othnay 21h - 22h

K-Rys 22h - 23h

G4 Band Best of Music 23h - 00h30

            avec Cartesiani Lura (gagnate 2016 "The Voice" Belgique)

Joss Mendosah 01h - 02h

Sonorisation : EQUINOXE + SHOW LAZER

 

8€ l’entrée pour 1 jour et 12€ pour le pass 2 jours

Il est préférable de réserver : www.castor.be

