Evénement à la ferme des castors d'Aiseau-Presles

Tocastorland ces 28 & 29 juin.
Des DJ's à l’affiche :
Vendredi 28 juin Electro Dance & Dance Floor
Major Scale 20h - 21h
Union 21h - 22h
Max Olomé 22h - 23h
Hovine 23h - 00h
Cowens Brothers 00h - 01h
Mademoiselle Luna 01h - 02h
Samedi 29 juin Années 80-90
Air-ON 20h - 21h
Othnay 21h - 22h
K-Rys 22h - 23h
G4 Band Best of Music 23h - 00h30
avec Cartesiani Lura (gagnate 2016 "The Voice" Belgique)
Joss Mendosah 01h - 02h
Sonorisation : EQUINOXE + SHOW LAZER
8€ l’entrée pour 1 jour et 12€ pour le pass 2 jours
Il est préférable de réserver : www.castor.be