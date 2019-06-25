Evénement à la ferme des castors d’Aiseau-Presles - Aller retour Hainaut - 25/06/2019 Tocastorland ces 28 & 29 juin. Des DJ à l’affiche : Vendredi 28 juin Electro Dance & Dance Floor Major Scale 20h - 21h Union 21h - 22h Max Olomé 22h - 23h Hovine 23h - 00h Cowens Brothers 00h - 01h Mademoiselle Luna 01h - 02h Samedi 29 juin Années 80-90 Air-ON 20h - 21h Othnay 21h - 22h K-Rys 22h - 23h G4 Band Best of Music 23h - 00h30 avec Cartesiani Lura (gagnate 2016 "The Voice" Belgique) Joss Mendosah 01h - 02h Sonorisation : EQUINOXE + SHOW LAZER 8€ l’entrée pour 1 jour et 12€ pour le pass 2 jours Il est préférable de réserver : www.castor.be