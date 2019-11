Soprano et Mika aux Francofolies de Spa en juillet 2020!

MIKA - Ice Cream - 03/10/2019 Music video by MIKA performing “Ice Cream”. ►Download “Ice Cream" here: https://mika.lnk.to/IceCream-singleYD ►Subscribe for more official content from MIKA: https://MIKA.lnk.to/YTSubYD/ ► Tickets for the Revelation tour here: https://www.mikasounds.com/shows/ ►Exclusive Merch: https://shop.virginemi.com/mika/ ►Follow MIKA Online Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mikainstagram/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mikasounds/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/mikasounds/ Shazam: https://www.shazam.com/artist/5459158/mika/ Website: https://www.mikasounds.com/ Subscribe to YouTube Music: https://MIKA.lnk.to/IceCream-singleYD/youtubemusic “Ice Cream” Lyrics: [Verse 1] When I hear that sound, I know what's coming 'round Thirty-nine degrees, too hot for the bees The grass is turning yellow Streets are slow and mellow The faucet keeps on dripping And the clock, it keeps on ticking [Pre-Chorus] The swimming pool is laughing with its shiny, bright blue teeth Laughing at my body as it's sweltering with heat The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun Sweet just like frustration, my senses on the run [Chorus] I want your ice cream I want it lying in the sun I want your ice cream I want it melting on my tongue I want your ice cream I want it, whatcha waiting for? Ice cream, every bite All I want is more [Post-Chorus] Ice cream [Verse 2] Filling up the car, the red door burns my thigh How is this place still standing with temperatures so hot? Air and ground so heavy, thick with gasoline My hands won't keep me steady, hotter than I've ever been [Pre-Chorus] The swimming pool is laughing with it's shiny, bright blue teeth Laughing at my body as it's sweltering with heat The smell of colored plastic baking in the sun Sweet just like frustration, my senses on the run [Chorus] I want your ice cream I want it lying in the sun I want your ice cream I want it melting on my tongue I want your ice cream I want it, whatcha waiting for? Ice cream, every bite All I want is more [Post-Chorus] Ice cream You scream Video Director: Francesco Calabrese Video Producer: Yohan Ungar Production company: Birth TV © 2019 Republic Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc. #Mika #MikaSounds #RevelationTour