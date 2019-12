Les crooners sur Viva et Viva+ !

Robbie Williams | Time For Change (Official Video) - 04/12/2019 Robbie Williams - The Christmas Present the new album out now on CD, LP or Cassette - https://shop.robbiewilliams.com or stream / download - https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/TheChristmasPresentID Time For Change Vocals: Robbie Williams Backing Vocals: Chloe Askew, Andy Caine, Lottie Longworth, Tom Longworth Piano, Organ: Martin Slattery Vibraphone, Pro 1, Therevox: Guy Chambers Mellotron, Celeste: Tom Longworth Acoustic Guitar: Jim Board Electric Guitar: Jim Board, Tom Longworth, Paul Stacey Electric Bass: David Catlin-Birch Drums: Karl Brazil Percussion: Dan Ellis Orchestra: London Session Orchestra Choir: Children’s Choir, Sylvia Young Theatre School Written by Robert Williams, Karl Brazil, Guy Chambers, Tom Longworth. Published by Farrell Music Ltd / Farrell Music Ltd / BMG Rights Management (UK) Ltd / Farrell Music Ltd – Connect with Robbie Williams Official Robbie Williams App – https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/appID Website – https://RobbieWilliams.com Sign up to the newsletter – https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/signupID Apple Music – https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/AppleMusicID Spotify – https://RobbieWilliams.lnk.to/SpotifyID Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/robbiewilliams Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/robbiewilliams/ Twitter – https://twitter.com/robbiewilliams