Le classement Tip Top de ce samedi 13 avril - Calvin Harris feat. Rag'n'Bone Man

Lyrics: I understood loneliness before I knew what it was Saw the pills on your table for your unrequited love I would be nothing without you holding me up Now I'm strong enough for both of us Both of us, both of us, both of us I am a giant. Stand up on my shoulders, tell me what you see I am a giant. We'll be breaking boulders underneath our feet I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am a giant Don't hide your emotion, you can throw down your guard And freed from the notion, we can be who we are Oh you taught me something, that freedom is ours It was you that taught me living is, togetherness, togetherness, togetherness I am a giant. Stand up on my shoulders, tell me what you see I am a giant. We'll be breaking boulders underneath our feet I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, a giant I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, I am, a giant Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, under me, yeah Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, yeah Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, yeah Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, yeah Going to shake, throw it away, in the dirt, yeah I am a giant. I am a giant.