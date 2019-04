Le classement Tip Top de ce samedi 06 avril - Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus

Sam Smith, Normani - Dancing With A Stranger - 05/04/2019 Listen to Dancing With A Stranger now: http://samsmith.world/DWASVD Listen to Sam Smith’s Complete Collection here: http://samsmith.world/CatalogueID Directed by Vaughan Arnell Produced by Sue Caldwell I don’t want to be alone tonight It’s pretty clear that I’m not over you I’m still thinking ‘bout the things you do So I don’t want to be alone tonight Can you light the fire I need somebody who can take control I know exactly what I need to do Cos I don’t want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Dancing with a stranger I wasn’t even going out tonight But boy I need to get you off my mind I know exactly what I have to do I don’t want to be alone tonight, alone tonight, alone tonight Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Dancing with a stranger Dancing with a stranger Dancing, yeah Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Look what you made me do I’m with somebody new Ooh, baby, baby I’m dancing with a stranger Dancing with a stranger Listen to Sam Smith's Complete Collection here: http://samsmith.world/CatalogueID Follow Sam Smith: http://samsmithworld.com http://facebook.com/samsmithworld http://instagram.com/samsmithworld http://twitter.com/samsmithworld http://instagram.com/normani http://twitter.com/normani http://facebook.com/normanikordei/