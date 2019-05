David Jeanmotte est notre porte-parole à l'Eurovision 2019 !

Eliot - Wake Up - Belgium ???????? - Official Music Video - Eurovision 2019 - 03/05/2019 Add or download the song to your own playlist: https://Eurovision.lnk.to/ESC2019ID Eliot will represent Belgium at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with the song Wake Up. Regie: Jef Boes Executive producer: Ilse Joye Producer: Jordy Weyers Dop: David Doom Art director: Sara Silva Edit: Engel Doyen Grading: Xavier Dockx If you want to know more about the Eurovision Song Contest, visit https://eurovision.tv