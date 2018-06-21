Chanson "russe" : Russians - Sting

Les paroles

In Europe and America there's a growing feeling of hysteria.

Conditioned to respond to all the threats

In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets.

MIster Krushchev said, "We will bury you."

I don't subscribe to this point of view.

It'd be such an ignorant thing to do

If the Russians love their children too.

How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer's deadly toy?

There is no monopoly on common sense

On either side of the political fence.

We share the same biology, regardless of ideology.

Believe me when I say to you,

I hope the Russians love their children too



There is no historical precedent

To put the words in the mouth of the president?

There's no such thing as a winnable war,

It's a lie we don't believe anymore.

Mister Reagan says, "We will protect you."

I don't subscribe to this point of view.



Believe me when I say to you,

I hope the Russians love their children too

We share the same biology, regardless of ideology.

But what might save us, me and you,

Is if the Russians love their children too