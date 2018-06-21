Chanson "russe" : Russians - Sting

Lors de chaque rendez-vous de place diables rouges, Bruno Tummers, notre spécialiste chanson aborde avec nous un titre qui évoque de près ou de loin la Russie.
Sting a connu un énorme succès dans la décennie 70 en tant que leader du groupe anglais Police. Un groupe qu’il va décider progressivement de quitter pour se consacrer à une carrière solo.
En 1985 il publie son premier album, The Dream of the blue turtles. On retrouve deux succès sur cet album : If you love somebody set them free et Russians. Le texte dénonce les dangers de la guerre froide entre USA et URSS qui s’achèvera début décennie 90.
Cette musique, on la doit à Prokofiev, compositeur russe mort au cœur des années 50.
Les paroles
In Europe and America there's a growing feeling of hysteria.
Conditioned to respond to all the threats
In the rhetorical speeches of the Soviets.
MIster Krushchev said, "We will bury you."
I don't subscribe to this point of view.
It'd be such an ignorant thing to do
If the Russians love their children too.
How can I save my little boy from Oppenheimer's deadly toy?
There is no monopoly on common sense
On either side of the political fence.
We share the same biology, regardless of ideology.
Believe me when I say to you,
I hope the Russians love their children too
There is no historical precedent
To put the words in the mouth of the president?
There's no such thing as a winnable war,
It's a lie we don't believe anymore.
Mister Reagan says, "We will protect you."
I don't subscribe to this point of view.
Believe me when I say to you,
I hope the Russians love their children too
We share the same biology, regardless of ideology.
But what might save us, me and you,
Is if the Russians love their children too