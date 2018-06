Chanson "russe" : Party like a russian - Robbie Williams

Les paroles

It takes a certain kind of man with a certain reputation

To alleviate the cash from a whole entire nation

Take my loose change and build my own space station

(Just because you can, man)

Ain't no refutin' or disputin' - I'm a modern Rasputin

Subcontract disputes to some brutes in Louboutin

Act highfalutin' while my boys put the boots in

(They do the can-can)

(Spasibo)

Party like a Russian

End of discussion

Dance like it got concussion, oh

Put a doll inside a doll

Party like a Russian

Disco seduction

Party like a Russian, oh

Have it like an oligarch

I've got Stoli and Bolly and Molly, so I'm jolly

And I'm always off my trolley, so I never say sorry

There's a doll, inside a doll, inside a doll, inside a dolly

(Hello, Dolly)

I put a bank inside a car, inside a plane, inside a boat

It takes half the western world just to keep my ship afloat

And I never ever smile unless I've something to promote

I just won't emote

(Spasibo)

Party like a Russian

End of discussion

Dance like it concussion, oh

We've got soul and we've got gold

Party like a Russian

Disco seduction

Party like a Russian, oh

Have it like an oligarch

Raz, dva, tri, chetyre

We're the Russian boys, we're everywhere

There's revolution in the air

Oh oh oh, oh oh oh

Party like a Russian

End of discussion

Dance like it got concussion, oh

Put a doll inside a doll

Party like a Russian

Disco seduction

Party like a Russian, oh

Have it like an oligarch