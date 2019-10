La "Circular Sun House" de Frank Lloyd Wright mise aux enchères

Frank Lloyd Wright's Norman Lykes House: His Last Residential Design in Phoenix Arizona - 16/10/2019 An exceptional example of Frank Lloyd Wright's late work, the legendary Norman Lykes Home near the Phoenix Biltmore is an incredibly well-preserved collectable. The Lykes, or the "Circular Sun House" was designed shortly before the completion of Frank Lloyd Wright's Guggenheim Museum. It was the last residence Wright ever designed. Masterfully designed to weave in and around the natural landscape, the Lykes home is constructed of concrete blocks colored to blend with the boulders surrounding it. The innovative construction on the edge of the Phoenix Mountains Preserve creates an excellent living environment and captures the ever-changing patterns of light and shadow as the sun travels across the canyon. Brought to you by http://HA.com To learn more, visit http://www.HA.com/Lykes Stay Connected to Heritage Auctions: http://www.facebook.com/HeritageAuctions http://www.twitter.com/HeritageAuction