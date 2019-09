L'ISS accueille son tout premier astronaute émirati

First United Arab Emirates Astronaut Arrives at International Space Station - 26/09/2019 Three new crewmembers, including the first astronaut out of the United Arab Emirates, arrived at the International Space Station, Wednesday, September 25. Hazzaa Al Mansoori, alongside Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and flight engineer Jessica Meir of NASA, arrived at the space station six hours after they launched from Kazakhstan. Al Mansoori plans to carry out a series of experiments, hold several live space-to-Earth sessions and host an Emirati food night wearing traditional clothing in his eight day stay aboard the station. (REUTERS)