Google présente 50 lieux historiques menacés par le changement climatique

'Heritage on the Edge' shines a light on the diverse and harmful impacts of climate change on cultural monuments and sites. Read more on http://g.co/HeritageOnTheEdge Listen to the local voices of a global story as they illustrate how technology provides experts, like our partners CyArk and ICOMOS, the data needed to adapt to a rapidly changing world. Explore what's at risk and how experts are learning to adapt in Rapa Nui (Easter Island), Tanzania, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Peru. Partnering with the international leaders in the preservation sector, Google Arts & Culture is enabling a global-scale initiative to examine and share the global impact of climate change through the lens of cultural heritage. Field work has been completed at 5 unique heritage landmarks around the world suffering from climate change: Rapa Nui (Easter Island located at Chilean Polynesia), Kilwa Kisiwani (Swahili Coast, Tanzania), Old and New Towns of Edinburgh (Scotland), Mosque City of Bagerhat (Bangladesh) and the Ancient City of Chan Chan (Peru).