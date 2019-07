Des plongeurs font la rencontre d'une méduse géante dans la Manche - © Capture d'écran

Giant Barrel Jellyfish the Size of a Human Spotted Off Cornwall Coast - 16/07/2019 A giant jellyfish has been spotted off the coast of Cornwall by biologist Lizzie Daly. Spotting the marine creature while diving near Falmouth, she said it was as big as her body. Barrel jellyfish, also known as "dustbin-lid jellyfish" thanks to their size, are the largest species of jellyfish found in UK waters, but it is rare to see them. Report by Louee Dessent-Jackson. #Giantbarreljellyfish #Diving #Cornwall.