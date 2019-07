Australie : Une raie manta demande l'aide de plongeurs pour la délivrer

Manta ray actually asks diver for help to remove fishing hook stuck under its eye - 16/07/2019

This incredible video is courtesy of Seadog TV & Film Productions and Tourism Western Australia. It shows a large manta ray with a fishing hook stuck under her eye being rescued by passing divers after she appeared to recognise one of them. The extraordinary footage, filmed off Australia's Ningaloo Bay, shows the creature approaching an underwater photographer and tourist guide Jake Wilton, 30, in an apparent bid for help.