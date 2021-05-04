Xbox Series X/S : le FPS Boost est disponible pour 97 jeux

Microsoft continue d’ajouter des titres compatibles FPS Boost. La barre des 100 jeux sera bientôt franchie.
Doubler le nombre d’images par seconde
Pour rappel, le FPS Boost permet à certains jeux de doubler voire quadrupler dans certains cas le nombre d’images par secondes sur des jeux conçus à l’origine pour les précédentes consoles. “Ceci permet de rendre ces titres plus fluides, pour un gameplay d’autant plus immersif”, explique Microsoft. Pour y parvenir, la firme de Redmond s’est entretenue avec les développeurs afin d’améliorer l’expérience tout en conservant les intentions d’origine des jeux concernés.
“Et si cette technologie ne peut s’appliquer à l’intégralité des titres, ces nouvelles techniques peuvent pousser les moteurs de jeu à effectuer leurs rendus plus rapidement, pour une expérience extrêmement fluide, qui dépasse les performances du jeu d’origine, limitées à l’époque par les capacités des consoles d’alors”, poursuit l’entreprise.
97 jeux compatibles
Voici donc la nouvelle liste en date. Vous y trouverez le nom du jeu, ainsi que les performances sur Xbox Series X et Series S (si le jeu est compatible).
- Alien Isolation - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Anthem - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Assassin’s Creed Unity - 60 Hz // XX
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Battlefield 1 - 120 Hz // XX
- Battlefield 4 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Battlefield Hardline - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Battlefield V - 120 Hz // XX
- Beholder Complete Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Dead Island Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // XX
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // XX
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- DiRT 4 - 120 Hz // XX
- Dishonored – Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Don’t Starve: Giant Edition - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Dragon Age: Inquisition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Dungeon Defenders II - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Dying Light - 60 Hz // XX
- Fallout 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Fallout 76 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Far Cry 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Far Cry 5 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Far Cry New Dawn - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Far Cry Primal - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Gears of War 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Golf with your Friends - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Halo Wars 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Halo: Spartan Assault - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Homefront: The Revolution - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Hyperscape - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Island Saver - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO Jurassic World - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO The Hobbit - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO The Incredibles - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- LEGO Worlds - 60 Hz // XX
- Life is Strange - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Life is Strange 2 - 60 Hz // XX
- Lords of the Fallen - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Mad Max - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
- Metro 2033 Redux - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Metro: Last Light Redux - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - 120 Hz // XX
- Monster Energy Supercross 3 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Moto GP 20 - 60 Hz // XX
- Moving Out - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- My Friend Pedro - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- My Time at Portia - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- New Super Lucky’s Tale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Overcooked! 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Paladins - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Prey - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Realm Royale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- ReCore - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Sea of Solitude - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Shadow Warrior 2 - 60 Hz // XX
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- SMITE - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Sniper Elite 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- STAR WARS Battlefront - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- STAR WARS Battlefront II - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Steep - 60 Hz // XX
- Super Lucky’s Tale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- SUPERHOT - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan) - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- The Gardens Between - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- The LEGO Movie Videogame - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Titanfall - 120 Hz // XX
- Titanfall 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Tom Clancy’s The Division - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Two Point Hospital - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- UFC 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Unravel 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Unruly Heroes - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Untitled Goose Game - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
- Wasteland 3 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Watch Dogs - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Watch Dogs 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - 60 Hz // 60 Hz