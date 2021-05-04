Xbox Series X/S : le FPS Boost est disponible pour 97 jeux

© Microsoft

Microsoft continue d’ajouter des titres compatibles FPS Boost. La barre des 100 jeux sera bientôt franchie. 

Doubler le nombre d’images par seconde

Pour rappel, le FPS Boost permet à certains jeux de doubler voire quadrupler dans certains cas le nombre d’images par secondes sur des jeux conçus à l’origine pour les précédentes consoles. Ceci permet de rendre ces titres plus fluides, pour un gameplay d’autant plus immersif”, explique Microsoft. Pour y parvenir, la firme de Redmond s’est entretenue avec les développeurs afin d’améliorer l’expérience tout en conservant les intentions d’origine des jeux concernés. 

Et si cette technologie ne peut s’appliquer à l’intégralité des titres, ces nouvelles techniques peuvent pousser les moteurs de jeu à effectuer leurs rendus plus rapidement, pour une expérience extrêmement fluide, qui dépasse les performances du jeu d’origine, limitées à l’époque par les capacités des consoles d’alors”, poursuit l’entreprise.

97 jeux compatibles

Voici donc la nouvelle liste en date. Vous y trouverez le nom du jeu, ainsi que les performances sur Xbox Series X et Series S (si le jeu est compatible). 

  • Alien Isolation - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Anthem - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Assassin’s Creed III Remastered - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity - 60 Hz // XX
  • Battle Chasers: Nightwar - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Battlefield 1 - 120 Hz // XX
  • Battlefield 4 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Battlefield Hardline - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Battlefield V - 120 Hz // XX
  • Beholder Complete Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Dead Island Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // XX
  • Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // XX
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • DiRT 4 - 120 Hz // XX
  • Dishonored – Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Don’t Starve: Giant Edition - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Dragon Age: Inquisition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Dungeon Defenders II - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Dying Light - 60 Hz // XX
  • Fallout 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Fallout 76 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Far Cry 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Far Cry 5 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Far Cry New Dawn - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Far Cry Primal - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Gears of War 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Golf with your Friends - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Halo Wars 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Halo: Spartan Assault - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Homefront: The Revolution - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Hyperscape - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Island Saver - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO Jurassic World - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO Marvel Superheroes - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • LEGO Marvel’s Avengers - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • LEGO STAR WARS: The Force Awakens - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO The Hobbit - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO The Incredibles - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • LEGO Worlds - 60 Hz // XX
  • Life is Strange - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Life is Strange 2 - 60 Hz // XX
  • Lords of the Fallen - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Mad Max - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Metro 2033 Redux - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Metro: Last Light Redux - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Mirror’s Edge Catalyst - 120 Hz // XX
  • Monster Energy Supercross 3 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Moto GP 20 - 60 Hz // XX
  • Moving Out - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • My Friend Pedro - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • My Time at Portia - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • New Super Lucky’s Tale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Overcooked! 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Paladins - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2  - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Prey - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Realm Royale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • ReCore - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Sea of Solitude - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Shadow Warrior 2 - 60 Hz // XX
  • Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • SMITE - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Sniper Elite 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • STAR WARS Battlefront - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • STAR WARS Battlefront II - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Steep - 60 Hz // XX
  • Super Lucky’s Tale - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • SUPERHOT - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • The Evil Within 2 (PsychoBreak 2 in Japan) - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • The Gardens Between - 120 Hz // 60 Hz
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • The LEGO Movie Videogame - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Titanfall - 120 Hz // XX
  • Titanfall 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Tom Clancy’s The Division - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Two Point Hospital - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • UFC 4 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Unravel 2 - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Unruly Heroes - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Untitled Goose Game - 120 Hz // 120 Hz
  • Wasteland 3 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Watch Dogs - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Watch Dogs 2 - 60 Hz // 60 Hz
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - 60 Hz // 60 Hz