Voici les 108 jeux qui seront disponibles dans l'abonnement Uplay+ de Ubisoft

L'éditeur a présenté la liste des jeux qui seront proposés dans son abonnement Uplay+ dès le 3 septembre prochain.
À la manière du PlayStation Now, du Xbox Game Pass, ou de l'abonnement Origin Access d'Electronic Arts, Ubisoft se lance à son tour sur le marché de l'abonnement permettant d'accéder à un large catalogue de jeux vidéo.
Pas moins de 108 jeux (dont 16 Assassin's Creed, 8 Far Cry et 10 Tom Clancy) seront disponibles dans le catalogue, dont la valeur est estimée à 3000 dollars pour 4000 heures de jeu en solo.
Uplay+ sera disponible pour 14,99 euros par mois, avec un premier mois offert, du 3 au 30 septembre, afin de tester la plateforme. Les abonnés pourront également profiter des nouveautés de l'éditeur trois jours avant leur sortie officielle (ça sera notamment le cas pour Rainbox Six Quarantine ou Watch Dogs Legion). À noter que contrairement au futur Google Stadia, Uplay+ ne sera pas un service de streaming mais bien un service de téléchargement.
- Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
- Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
- Assassin's Creed Brotherhood - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
- Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
- Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
- Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
- Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
- Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Brothers in Arms : Earned In Blood
- Brothers in Arms : Hells Highway
- Brothers in Arms : Road to Hill 30
- Child of Light
- Cold Fear
- Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
- Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon
- Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
- Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
- Flashback Origin
- For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
- From Dust
- Gods & Monsters
- I Am Alive
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2
- Might & Magic IX
- Might & Magic VII - For Blood And Honor
- Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer
- Might & Magic X Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes II - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes III - Complete Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes V - Standard Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes VI - Gold Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes VI - Shades of Darkness
- Might & Magic : Heroes VII - Deluxe Edition
- Might & Magic : Heroes VII - Trial by Fire
- Monopoly PLUS
- Ode
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia (2008)
- Prince of Persia : The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
- Prince of Persia : The Sands of Time
- Prince of Persia : The Two Thrones
- Prince of Persia : Warrior Within
- Rayman 2
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Rayman Legends
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman contre les lapins crétins
- Silent Hunter 2
- Silent Hunter 3
- Silent Hunter 4 : Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
- Silent Hunter 5 : Battle of the Atlantic - Gold Edition
- South Park : L'Annale du destin - Gold Edition
- South Park : Le Bâton de la vérité - Standard Edition
- Speed Buster
- Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
- Steep - X Games Gold Edition
- The Crew - Ultimate Edition
- The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
- The Settlers 1 - History Edition
- The Settlers 2 - History Edition
- The Settlers 3 - History Edition
- The Settlers 4 - History Edition
- The Settlers 5 : Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
- The Settlers 6 : Rise of an Empire - History Edition
- The Settlers 7 : Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition (coming soon)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six : Lockdown
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six : Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six : Vegas
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six : Vegas II
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six : Quarantine
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
- Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference - Uplay
- Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
- Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
- Trials Rising - Gold Edition
- Uno
- Valiant Hearts
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
- Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
- Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition
- World In Conflict - Complete Edition
- Zombi