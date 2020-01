Un YouTubeur transforme la Nintendo Switch en GameCube

I made GameCube Joy-Cons - 12/01/2020 You've seen all the fake GameCube Joycon Renders. I decided to make real ones. This video was several months of assembly and several months of editing. Hope you enjoy it. These JoyCons are real, but they are not for sale. They were a pain to make, and I will not be making another set. BitBuilt thread with files: coming soon... MY SOCIAL MEDIA Discord: https://discord.gg/Q5XxA9c Twitter: https://twitter.com/ShankMods Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shankmods/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ShankMods Business Inquiries: inquiries@shankmods.com --------CREDITS-------- ---MADMORDA - Custom JoyCon Buttons--- EBAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/madmorda (note: this is an "affiliate" link from her. I offered to shoutout her store for free, but she insisted otherwise) YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/MuffinsSpreadPlagues ---BASSLINE - Custom GameCube Controller Commissions--- WEBSITE: https://bassline.me TWITTER: https://twitter.com/Bassline25 (note: Bassline makes custom gamecube controllers. He does NOT make gamecube joycons or custom joycons) GamePadViewer.com - Helping me set up the sweet controller visualization Simple - 3D printed GC shoulder plugs https://www.reddit.com/r/SSBM/comments/8rqxl9/3d_printed_trigger_plugstopper_to_reduce_trigger/ Adam - Smash Gameplay. I suck at Ultimate. He did all the cool stuff MUSIC: Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion - Fly Octo Fly ~ Ebb & Flow [Remix] By: Qumu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rdx_b7YrWsE Zelda & Chill - Fairy Fountain By: Mikel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js2u_sisNSU Zelda & Chill - Kakariko Village By: Mikel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inpG5S2DjVE Super Mario 64 - Inside the Castle Walls [Remix] By: Qumu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=77PW1gc4G2Q Super Mario Odyssey - Steam Gardens [Remix] By: Qumu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5BA0m2F29E Training (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate) Guitar Cover By: DSC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yale8cl4-Rc SPLATOON REMIX Tide Goes Out By: Tudd https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkiZI_hAfgg