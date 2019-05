Un prototype de laptop de gaming affiche deux charnières et deux écrans

COMPUTEX 2019: Intel’s ‘Honeycomb Glacier’ Companion Display Concept Laptop - 31/05/2019 At Computex 2019, Intel demonstrated a new form factor concept (code-named Honeycomb Glacier) to enable new experiences for gamers and creators. The Honeycomb Glacier concept features an integrated companion display for more screen real estate to game and create, all in a laptop. The design powers more immersive gaming experiences by making key information persistent on the companion screen and enables simultaneous gaming and streaming. (Credit: Intel Corporation) More on Intel at COMPUTEX 2019: https://newsroom.intel.com/press-kits/2019-computex/