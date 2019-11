Un fan recrée le premier épisode de Silent Hill en vue subjective à l'occasion des 20 ans de la série

Silent Hill 1 Remake (Concept Demo) - 11/11/2019 https://zerotraceoperative.itch.io/silenthill (I apologize for the low quality video. My system couldn't handle full resolution recording) This is a short (3 to 5 minute), fan-made recreation of the beginning nightmare in the first Silent Hill game, and is a complete project. A tribute in celebration of its 20th year of life. It has been re-imagined in a cinematic first-person view, so expect things to be different; but familiar. I really hope you enjoy. THIS PROJECT IS COMPLETE AND WILL NOT BE CONTINUED Silent Hill is a trademark of Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. Konami is a registered trademark of Konami Corporation. Playstation is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc and/or Sony Computer Entertainment. Sony is a registered trademark of Sony Corporation. All titles, content, publisher names, trademarks, artwork, and associated imagery are trademarks and/or copyright material of their respective owners. All rights reserved. THIS PROJECT IS COMPLETE AND WILL NOT BE CONTINUED DISCORD! - https://discordapp.com/invite/hqwDw9H BECOME AN OPERATIVE! - https://www.patreon.com/ZeroTraceOperative GEAR UP! - https://zerotraceoperative.storenvy.com B.M.A.C.! - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ZeroTraceOp