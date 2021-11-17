The Game Awards 2021 : et les nommés sont…

The Game Awards, soit les Oscars du jeu vidéo, décernera leurs prix le 9 décembre prochain. D’ici là, voici la liste des nommés.
Quel sera le jeu de l’année ?
C’est la question que tout le monde (ou du moins les fans de jeux vidéo) se pose. Six prétendants sont en lice pour succéder à The Last of Us Part II, qui avait raflé plusieurs prix, dont celui de jeu de l’année, lors de l’édition 2020.
Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart et Resident Evil Village sont les six nommés. Pour voter pour votre jeu préféré, c’est dans le tweet ci-dessous que ça se passe.
La liste complète
Voici le reste de la sélection 2021, dans les nombreuses catégories. Notons que Sony Interactive Entertainment récolte 11 nominations, derrière Xbox et Bethesda qui en ont près du double avec 20 nominations.
MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION/AVENTURE
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Metroid Dread
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
GAMES FOR IMPACT
- Before Your Eyes
- Boyfriend Dungeon
- Chicory A Colorful Tale
- Life is Strange True Colors
- No Longer Home
MEILLEUR DESIGN AUDIO
- Deathloop
- Forza Horizon 5
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
- Returnal
MEILLEUR JEU D'ACTION
- Back 4 Blood
- Chivalry II
- Deathloop
- Far Cry 6
- Returnal
MEILLEURE ÉQUIPE ESPORT
- Atlanta Faze
- DWG KIA
- Natus Vincere
- Team Spirit
- Sentinels
MEILLEUR ÉVÉNEMENT ESPORT
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters
MEILLEUR JEU FAMILIAL
- It Takes Two
- Mario Party Superstars
- New Pokémon Snap
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- WarioWare Get It Together
MEILLEURE RÉALISATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Returnal
- Psychonauts 2
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
MEILLEUR JEU MULTIJOUEUR
- Back 4 Blood
- It Takes Two
- Knockout City
- Monster Hunter Rise
- New World
- Valheim
MEILLEURE NARRATION
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Life is Strange True Colors
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
MEILLEUR JEU EN COURS
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Genshin Impact
- Fortnite
MEILLEURE PERFORMANCE
- Erika Mori (Alex Chen dans Life is Strange True Colors)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Anton Castillo dans Far Cry 6)
- Jason Kelley (Colt Vahn dans Deathloop)
- Maggie Robertson (Lady Dimitrescu dans Resident Evil Village)
- Ozioma Akagha (Julianna Blake dans Deathloop)
MEILLEUR JEU DE RÔLE
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Scarlet Nexus
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
MEILLEURE BANDE-SON
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Deathloop
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- The Artul Escape
MEILLEUR JEU DE STRATÉGIE
- Age of Empires IV
- Evil Genius 2 World Domination
- Humankind
- Inscryption
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
MEILLEUR JEU DE SPORT/COURSE
- F1 2021
- FIFA 22
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- Riders Republic
MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR
- Hitman III
- I Expect You To Die 2
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Sniper Elite VR
MEILLEUR CRÉATEUR DE CONTENU
- Dream
- Fuslie
- GAules
- Ibai
- GregF
INNOVATION DANS L'ACCESSIBILITÉ
- Far Cry 6
- Forza Horizon 5
- Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- The Vale Shadow of the Crown
JEU LE PLUS ATTENDU
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2
- Starfield
MEILLEUR ATHLÈTE ESPORT
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
MEILLEUR JEU ESPORT
- Call of Duty
- CS GO
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Valorant
MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE
- Fantasian
- Genshin Impact
- League of Legends
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon Unite
MEILLEUR JEU INDÉPENDANT
- 12 Minutes
- Death's Door
- Kena Bridge of Spirits
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero