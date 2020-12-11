The Game Awards 2020 : The Last of Us Part II est le jeu de l’année

Les “Oscars du jeux vidéo” ont eu lieu cette nuit. Et le grand gagnant est le jeu de Naughty Dogs. The Last of Us Part II repart en effet avec pas moins de 7 prix. Voici les résultats complets, avec le grand gagnant en gras.

Jeu de l'année

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure réalisation

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleur scénario

13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure direction artistique

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure bande originale

DOOM Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleur design audio

DOOM Eternal

Half-Life : Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleure performance

Ashley Johnson (Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II)

Laura Bailey (Abby dans The Last of Us Part II)

Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham (Hades dans Hades)

Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales dans Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales)

Games for Impact

If Found...

Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through The Darkest of Times

Meilleur jeu en cours

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Call of Duty Warzone

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Carrion

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Meilleur jeu mobile

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runeterra

Pokémon Cafe Mix

Meilleur soutien communautaire

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

VALORANT

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life : Alyx

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Star Wars : Squadrons

The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners

Innovation dans l'accessibilité

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperdot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs Legion

Meilleur jeu d'action

DOOM Eternal

Hades

Half-Life : Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure

Assassin's Creed : Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Meilleur RPG

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza Like A Dragon

Meilleur jeu de combat

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V : Champion Edition

One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Birth Exe : Late(CL-R)

Meilleur jeu familial

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario : The Origami King

Meilleure simulation/jeu de stratégie

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gears Tactics

Flight Simulator

XCOM : Chimera Squad

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

DIRT 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Animal Crossing : New Horizons

Among Us

Call of Duty : Warzone

Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout

VALORANT

Créateur de contenu de l'année

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

Timthetatman

Valyrae

Meilleur premier jeu

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji : An Ancient Epic

Röki

Phasmophobia

Meilleur athlète eSport

Ian "Crimsix" Porter

Heo "Showmaker" Su

Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu

Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro

Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut

Meilleur coach eSport

Danny "Zoni" Sorensen

Dae-Hee "Crutsy" Park

Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann

Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min

Raymond "Rambo" Lussier

Meilleur événement eSport

Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals

Call of Duty League Championship 2020

IEM Katowice 2020

League of Legends World Championship 2020

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Meilleur jeu eSport

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

Fortnite

League of Legends

VALORANT

Meilleur animateur eSport

Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez

Alex "Machine" Richardson

Eefe "Sjokz" Depoortere

James "Dash" Patterson

Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden

Meilleure équipe eSport