The Game Awards 2020 : The Last of Us Part II est le jeu de l’année

Les “Oscars du jeux vidéo” ont eu lieu cette nuit. Et le grand gagnant est le jeu de Naughty Dogs. The Last of Us Part II repart en effet avec pas moins de 7 prix. Voici les résultats complets, avec le grand gagnant en gras.
Jeu de l'année
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure réalisation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleur scénario
- 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure direction artistique
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure bande originale
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleur design audio
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure performance
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II)
- Laura Bailey (Abby dans The Last of Us Part II)
- Daisuke Tsuji (Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham (Hades dans Hades)
- Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales dans Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales)
Games for Impact
- If Found...
- Kentucky Route Zero : TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through The Darkest of Times
Meilleur jeu en cours
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Carrion
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokémon Cafe Mix
Meilleur soutien communautaire
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- VALORANT
Meilleur jeu VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Marvel's Iron Man VR
- Star Wars : Squadrons
- The Walking Dead : Saints & Sinners
Innovation dans l'accessibilité
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs Legion
Meilleur jeu d'action
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life : Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure
- Assassin's Creed : Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel's Spider-Man : Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars : Jedi Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleur RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza Like A Dragon
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Granblue Fantasy Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V : Champion Edition
- One Punch Man : A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe : Late(CL-R)
Meilleur jeu familial
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4 It's About Time
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario : The Origami King
Meilleure simulation/jeu de stratégie
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Flight Simulator
- XCOM : Chimera Squad
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty : Warzone
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout
- VALORANT
Créateur de contenu de l'année
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- Timthetatman
- Valyrae
Meilleur premier jeu
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji : An Ancient Epic
- Röki
- Phasmophobia
Meilleur athlète eSport
- Ian "Crimsix" Porter
- Heo "Showmaker" Su
- Kim "Canyon" Geon-Bu
- Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro
- Matthieu "Zywoo" Herbaut
Meilleur coach eSport
- Danny "Zoni" Sorensen
- Dae-Hee "Crutsy" Park
- Fabian "Grabbz" Lohmann
- Lee "Zefa" Jae-Min
- Raymond "Rambo" Lussier
Meilleur événement eSport
- Blast Premier : Spring 2020 European Finals
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020
- IEM Katowice 2020
- League of Legends World Championship 2020
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020
Meilleur jeu eSport
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- VALORANT
Meilleur animateur eSport
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Eefe "Sjokz" Depoortere
- James "Dash" Patterson
- Jorien "Sheever" Van Der Heijden
Meilleure équipe eSport
- Damwon Gaming
- Dallas Empire
- G2 Esports
- San Francisco Shock
- Team Secret