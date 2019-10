Tesla dévoile le crash-test de la Model 3 - © Tesla

Tesla Crash Lab - 16/10/2019 Join us in the Tesla Crash Lab for a rare glimpse behind the scenes. The work our engineers do here is one of the reasons why Tesla vehicles are among the safest on the road. ts.la/2MIsjBB The Model 3 has already earned a 5-star safety rating in every category and sub-category from safety authorities on three continents (North America, Europe and Australia), and it has received top marks around the world for its advanced safety assistance features like Automatic Emergency Braking. The Model 3 is also a 2019 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ vehicle, the highest achievement awarded by the Institute.