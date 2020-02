Sony met à jour ses téléviseurs et prend en charge AirPlay

Sony BRAVIA - All about Home Menu - 03/02/2020 Click to know features about Sony's Android TV : http://www.sony.net/tv-tvux-2016 Click to learn how to use Sony's Android TV : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS7HhJc1FK0NJEcC1tV0ZPP3yE-kD4EYW Sony's android TV has "Home Menu", which is simple and easy for anyone to use. In this video, you can learn what you can do on the Home Menu and whole structure of it. Note: 1. Please make sure to check supplied accessories for your model. 2. Please make sure your TV is connected to the Internet. 3. Use of this TV requires consent to Google Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. 4. Google, Google Play, Android and other marks are trademarks of Google Inc. 5. Some feature may not be available in some countries. 6. Sony's Android TV may require update to use features. 7. All the images in the video is simulated.