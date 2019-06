Samsung s'associe à Disney pour des fonds d'écrans qui détournent la camera frontale du Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10: Endless fun with Infinity-O Display - 02/06/2019 Let your imagination run wild with the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O Display. With its unique hole-punch camera design, you can create your very own wallpaper to fit your style. Download wallpapers from your Galaxy S10 on : http://smsng.co/S10_Wallpaper Discover more about #GalaxyS10: http://smsng.co/GalaxyS10 Discover more about Galaxy Themes: http://smsng.co/GalaxyThemes