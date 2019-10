Red Dead Redemption 2 s'annonce sur PC avec une bande-annonce à couper le souffle

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC Trailer - 20/10/2019 Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC brings the epic story of Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang to life in breathtaking new ways – with no shortage of dazzling technical enhancements that deliver deeper immersion. These include increased draw distances, improved shadows and lighting, new grass and fur textures, and much more – complemented by a host of exciting new content additions for the game’s Story Mode. Watch the new trailer above to see Red Dead Redemption 2 in stunning 4K/60 frames per second and see how packed full of new details and greater fidelity every corner of this vast open world is. From the claw marks of a passing bear at the base of a tree in Big Valley and the individual spines on a cactus in New Austin, to a train passing on a far horizon and embers sparkling in the New Hanover night sky. Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available for PC on November 5th. Pre-purchase the game exclusively via the Rockstar Games Launcher by October 22nd to receive two free classic Rockstar Games PC titles along with additional pre-purchase incentives including bonuses for Story Mode and 50 Gold Bars for Red Dead Online. Pre-Purchase now via the Rockstar Launcher: http://rsg.ms/ba8f8b2 PC Release Info: http://rsg.ms/f2e2fac