Pour ses 10 ans, le jeu League of Legends s'offre une version mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift | Announce Trailer - 16/10/2019 Coming 2020 to Android, iOS, and consoles! Skillful outplays. Brilliant maneuvers. The occasional throw. Welcome to Wild Rift! Find out more: https://wildrift.leagueoflegends.com A NEW RIFT Dive into the same competitive 5v5 gameplay you expect from League of Legends on PC, but totally rebuilt from the ground up for new platforms! League of Legends: Wild Rift features 15-18 minute matches, an intuitive twin-stick control scheme, and a brand new map to explore. CHAMPS YOU KNOW Blast the bad guys with Lux's laser or outplay the opposition with a pixel-perfect Yasuo windwall. Champions play authentically to League, with slight changes for more thumb-friendly casting. At launch, around 40 champions that you'll know from the PC game will be available, and dozens more will follow over time. SKILLS NOT BILLS Check out the all-new 3D model viewer where you can show off your champs and skins, or master the Rift in ranked with your friends to earn unique loot. Also—just like League PC, Wild Rift is free to download, and all champs can be earned for free: no paying for playtime or power. SO WHEN IS THIS THING COMING OUT? We're going to begin the process of rolling alphas and betas through the end of 2019r. The plan is to have the mobile version fully live everywhere in the world by the end of 2020, with console coming sometime after. More info coming soon™!