Nearby Sharing : le AirDrop de Google se dévoile en vidéo

This is Nearby Sharing - Google's Version of AirDrop for Android - 28/01/2020 Apple devices have a feature called AirDrop that lets them quickly shares files between one another without needing the cloud. Android has been missing this feature for years, but Google is finally about to fix that. Here's our first look at Nearby Sharing, part of Google Play Services. It's coming to Android soon, and we got it fully working to show you how it works before it launches.