Motorola Razr : Le smartphone lâche après 27 000 pliages

See the moment Moto's Razr stops after 27,000 folds - 09/02/2020 Cut straight from our full 4 hour livestream, check out the final moments of Moto's Razr. On the day it came out, we bought it, brought it in to our studio, and folded it with our foldbot. The foldable phone survived only 27,000 of the 100,000 folds we set out to do in our full-day stress test.