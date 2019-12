Microsoft dévoile par surprise sa nouvelle Xbox, la Series X

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – The Game Awards 2019 – Announce Trailer (in-engine) - 13/12/2019 Senua's Saga:Hellblade II - the next entry in the Hellblade franchise from developer Ninja Theory. Footage for this trailer was captured entirely in engine. Built for the new Xbox Series X* - the fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Power Your Dreams. *The availability and sale of Xbox Series X is subject to required regulatory approval(s) in your jurisdiction.