Microsoft annonce le plus grand Inside Xbox de son histoire

BIGGEST. INSIDE XBOX. EVER. X019 Special Promo - 13/11/2019 Inside Xbox returns live from London, England for the world's largest celebration of all things Xbox. Tune in live November 14th, 2019 – 8PM GMT, 3PM ET & 12 PM PT. FEATURING • New Game Reveals • News From Over 10 Xbox Game Studios Titles • Huge Xbox Game Pass News • Project xCloud Update • Wasteland 3 • Microsoft Flight Simulator • Minecraft Dungeons • Sea of Thieves • CrossfireX • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order • And so much more! MORE ABOUT THE SHOW Inside Xbox will welcome representatives to our stage from Rare, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, inXile, Mojang, and Xbox Global Publishing to name a few. The X019 celebration will continue live from London on Friday and Saturday with online programming (including panels, Let's Play sessions, and much more) that celebrates and expands on the announcements from Thursday's episode of Inside Xbox. Watch live this Thursday on Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, or check out highlights and the full show on-demand after it airs. Inside Xbox is also available with American Sign Language (ASL) for the hearing-impaired, Audio Descriptions for the visually-impaired, and is subtitled in Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese and German. For more on Inside Xbox and X019, including show times and ticket, visit the Official X019 hub.