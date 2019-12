Le nouveau MacBook Pro 16 pouces a un problème de haut-parleur

MACBOOK PRO 16" - POPPING SOUND ISSUE. - 06/12/2019 LET APPLE KNOW ABOUT THIS IN THEIR OFFICIAL BUG REPORT SITE HERE: https://www.apple.com/feedback/macbookpro.html Feel free to refer to this video to them for illustration purposes. We need a fix pronto. CORRECTION: AT 0:29 I said modifying the bitrate does fix the issue, I meant to write IT DOESN'T FIX THE ISSUE. * The popping sound is triggered by a change in the timeline of a sound or video file. * It's persistent at 44,000Hz, 48,000Hz, 88,200Hz and 96,000Hz * It happens in any sound playing app. * SMC and PRAM reset doesn't fix it. * Updating to 10.15.1 doesn't fix it. Could it be a flaw with the new fancy speakers this macbook has? Hardware issue? Software issue? Patchable? I truly want to love this macbook, but as a video editor this is too annoying to ignore. APPLE FIX THIS!! #apple #macbook #macbookpro #macbookpro16 #mbp16 #mbpdefect