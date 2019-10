Le double écran du Galaxy Fold de Samsung lâche avant les 200 000 pliages annoncés

Live test: Watch how many folds the Galaxy Fold can take - 07/10/2019 Samsung says the new Galaxy Fold phone is tested to last through 200,000 foldings and unfoldings. So we decided to try it out. Check out the highlighted super-cut (shorter version) here: https://youtu.be/MvadqG6R_7M SquareTrade has built a machine called the FoldBot that will automatically open and close the Galaxy Fold several times per second, and we're borrowing it for our test. How long will the hinge actually last? Stay tuned to our livestream to find out. Galaxy Fold: 11 best and worst parts of Samsung's foldable phone https://cnet.co/2oFfOyo Subscribe to CNET: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTV CNET playlists: https://www.youtube.com/user/CNETTV/playlists Download the new CNET app: https://cnet.app.link/GWuXq8ExzG Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnet Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/cnet Follow us on Instagram: http://bit.ly/2icCYYm #SamsungGalaxyFold #GalaxyFold #Samsung