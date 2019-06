La Youtubeuse Simone Giertz transforme une Model 3 de Tesla en pick-up

I TURNED MY TESLA INTO A PICKUP TRUCK - 19/06/2019 WATCH OUR FAKE TESLA TRUCK COMMERCIAL HERE: https://youtu.be/R35gWBtLCYg Thanks to Audible for sponsoring this video! For a free 30-day trial, 1 audiobook and 2 Audible Originals go to http://audible.com/simone or text SIMONE to 500500. GET YOUR OWN TRUCKLA SHIRT: https://teespring.com/stores/simone-giertz-store All Patreon supporters get 20% off merch! We're also giving away keychains made out of Truckla on Patreon but they won't last long. I mean, technically, they'll last a really long time since they're steel. But we only have a certain number to give away: https://www.patreon.com/simonegiertz I really want to thank the incredible team who worked day and night to make Truckla happen. You should hire/follow all of them because they’re very smart and skilled and funny too: Marcos Ramirez: https://bridgeservicemotors.com/ Laura Kampf: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRix1GJvSBNDpEFY561eSzw Rich Rebuilds: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfV0_wbjG8KJADuZT2ct4SA Ryan Kalb, build team: https://www.instagram.com/ryanmaxkalb/ Jacquelyn Marker, director: http://www.jacquelynmarker.com/ Rose Kang, editor for the Truckla commercial: https://www.rosekang.com/ Jackie Grieff, editor for the Truckla build video: https://www.instagram.com/oxymoronic_misanthrope/ Scott Sorensen, camera operator: http://www.scott-sorensen.com/ Will Nail, camera operator: http://www.willnail.com Yvette Solis, preproduction, director: http://www.yvettesolis.com/ Ross Huber, mechanical engineer: https://www.hubercad.com/ Nathan Azhderian, build team: https://www.instagram.com/second_nathan/ Asa Martinez, drone operator: http://www.asamartinez.com/ P.S. Want to help finish Truckla? We would love to get more collaborators on board! Our current to-do list: waterproofing, putting in bedliner, doing body work, paint etc etc. Send us an email at apply@thebrag.media P.P.S. This video is not sponsored by Tesla. But, if anyone knows Elon, tell him I say hi. MUSIC CREDIT Remember The Heroes by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/ Funeral Procession by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org/ Feel Good Rock by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/