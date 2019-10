L'oie d'Untitled Goose Game pourrait faire un détour sur la PlayStation et la Xbox - © House House / Panic

Untitled Goose Game - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch - 04/10/2019 Untitled Goose Game is out now! It's a lovely morning in the village and you are a horrible goose. Untitled Goose Game is a slapstick-stealth-sandbox, where you are a goose let loose on an unsuspecting village. Make your way around town, from peoples' back gardens to the high street shops to the village green, setting up pranks, stealing hats, honking a lot, and generally ruining everyone's day. Untitled Goose Game was developed by House House, published by Panic, and launched on Nintendo Switch on September 20, 2019. Follow Untitled Goose Game: http://goose.game http://househou.se http://panic.com © 2019 House House in cooperation with Panic. Learn more about Untitled Goose Game! https://bit.ly/326jAPr #NintendoSwitch #UntitledGooseGame Subscribe for more Nintendo fun! https://goo.gl/HYYsot Visit Nintendo.com for all the latest! http://www.nintendo.com/ Like Nintendo on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Nintendo Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/Nintendo Follow us on Pinterest: http://pinterest.com/Nintendo