L'avatar humain ultra-réaliste de Samsung déçoit et questionne

Talking with Neon AI, Samsung's best attempt at being human - 08/01/2020 Neon has built up a lot of hype at CES 2020, and we got a chance to see the first live demo in action. Neon is a lifelike avatar from a Samsung research subsidiary called Star Labs. It's designed to look, talk and move like a human. After the demo, I had a chance to talk to Neon myself. I wanted to see if this ambitious tech could live up to the hype. #CES2020 #NEON