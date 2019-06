Konami annonce le retour de la PC Engine Core Grafx en version mini

PC Engine CoreGrafx mini Announcement Trailer - 12/06/2019 The legendary PC Engine console, originally released in Japan in 1987 as the PC Engine, is making a comeback! It's set to return in the form of the PC Engine CoreGrafx mini, a new compact model that comes preloaded with a selection of popular titles! Now you can play all your old favorites to your heart's content! http://www.konami.com/games/pcemini/