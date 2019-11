Journée mondiale du jeu vidéo : Retour dans les années 70

Original Atari PONG (1972) arcade machine gameplay video - 23/11/2019 This is the audio/video output from a *real* Syzygy (Atari) 1972 PONG arcade game circuit board. There are many videos on YouTube of things saying they are Pong, but those just aren't. Notice how the paddles don't reach the top of the screen? This is a 'feature' of the original game. Notice the game speed? its at a decent pace, not all slow like other videos.