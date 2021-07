iPhone 13 : certains s’angoissent mais pas de superstition du côté d’Apple

Figure 1-3 shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is placed in the iPhone 13 Pro Max case.



Figure 4 shows that the iPhone 12 Pro is placed in the iPhone 13 Pro case.



It seems that the description given in the previous "UnclePan" is wrong.



via https://t.co/3ddKJcWGNq pic.twitter.com/HdbS7VBI7x