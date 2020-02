iMac incurvé : Une vidéo concept illustre le brevet d’Apple

iMac Pro 2020 - 09/02/2020 The iMac Pro always had 1 design! A display with behind it the power. This patent based design shows a very different approach on how they could make this work! If you want to find out some more, be sure to check LetsGoDigital: https://nl.letsgodigital.org/computers/apple-imac-pro-2020/ Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ConceptCreator Contact for work/business: ConceptsCreator@gmail.com Gear Used: (affiliate links) Canon 200D: https://amzn.to/2NPnMwq Ashanks 31" motorized Glider: https://amzn.to/2Q6vZh6 Rode NT1A: https://amzn.to/2PJCc1R Neewer Nw-6 Vocal Booth: https://amzn.to/2wL20TR P.c setup setup: Ryzen 3900x https://amzn.to/2nrwAR1 ryzen 3800x https://amzn.to/2o7ALle Asus Prime X570 pro https://amzn.to/2mzBeMt NZXT H500i https://amzn.to/2o7NzIc Samsung 970 evo 500GB https://amzn.to/2ocCpBS Cooler Master MWE 650 Gold Full Modular, 80+ Gold Certified https://amzn.to/2oWNWWv OLD PC BUILD ryzen 2700x! Ryzen 2700x: https://amzn.to/2NODYxP Cooler Master Cooler: https://amzn.to/2oIM544 Gigabyte AORUS AX370: https://amzn.to/2Q6OORm Corsair LL120RGB coolers: https://amzn.to/2MMS9XL Ballistix Sport LT 8GB DDR4 2666mhz: https://amzn.to/2NSJFL9 Seagate 6TB ironWolf Hard Drive: https://amzn.to/2wIIsis music used during reviews and unboxing: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLRFSRL8EqvhEBSvpuqRv0jKwXRFR5XNHN FOLLOW ME IN THESE PLACES FOR UPDATES AND RENDERS Twitter: https://twitter.com/CConceptCreator Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConceptsCreator/ Discord: https://t.co/3ZW8XuADls Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/conceptscreator/ Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/conceptcreator