Il va bientôt être possible de graver ses propres disques vinyles

Introducing PHONOCUT - 18/10/2019 https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/phonocut/phonocut-home-vinyl-recorder Today the PHONOCUT instant home vinyl recording system is available as a limited pre-order starting at only €999. For the first time, anyone can make quality records at home with just the push of a button. Impossible Project founder Florian “Doc” Kaps, known for rescuing Polaroid film from oblivion in 2008, launches another post-digital project in partnership with lathe master Flo Kaufmann, Internet Entrepreneur David Bohnett, and Arts Technologist KamranV. With industrial design by SWATCH co-inventor Elmar Mock’s invention house Creaholic, PHONOCUT delivers high-quality vinyl recording with ease, leveraging high-torque, low-power electric motors, mechanics and digital controls with sleek hi-fi design never before possible.