Ikea se lance dans les accessoires pour gamers

UNYQ Launches 3D-Printed Product Line for Gamers with IKEA - 10/06/2019 UNYQ is pleased to announce the launch of three new personalised products for the global gaming community in collaboration with the Swedish furniture giant IKEA. The products are part of IKEA and UNYQ’s broader collection titled UPPKOPPLA, meaning ‘online’, and will comprise a series of products to improve the gaming experience and surrounding life at home. UNYQ unveiled these new products today at IKEA’s annual Democratic Design Day in Älmhult, southern Sweden.