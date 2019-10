Google rend hommage au Belge Joseph Plateau sur sa page d'accueil

Google Doodle: Celebrating 218th birthday of Belgian physicist Joseph Plateau - 14/10/2019 Google Doodle celebrates Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau, whose research inspired him to create a device which led to the birth of cinema. His research on visual perception inspired him to invent a device called the phénakistiscope, which created the illusion of a moving image. He created the stroboscopic device in 1832, after his doctoral dissertation detailed how images form on the retina, noting their exact duration, color, and intensity. Though Plateau lost his vision later in life, he continued to have a productive career in science even after becoming blind. Subscribe to Times Of India's Youtube channel here: http://goo.gl/WgIatu Also Subscribe to Bombay Times Youtube Channel here: http://goo.gl/AdXcgU Social Media Links: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/TimesofIndia Twitter : https://twitter.com/timesofindia Google + : https://plus.google.com/u/0/+timesindia/posts